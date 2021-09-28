Warm and dry week continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a gorgeous day on Monday, we’ve got another one in-progress now, and plenty more where that came from for the rest of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re keeping an eye on a few extra clouds working into the region this afternoon as a weak frontal boundary interacts with what little moisture we have. Not expecting any rain, but some extra clouds will be possible through the evening. We’ll also see southwesterly breezes settle down as we head through the evening hours. Those should begin to clear out through the overnight hours as we fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Same story, different day for Wednesday as more sunshine looks to be on tap. Temperatures may fall a couple degrees without the gusty southwest winds, but we’ll still be above average around 80°. Copy and paste for the nighttime forecast as well. Mostly clear, with a little bit of fog, and lows falling into the lower 60s.

Second Half of the Work Week

Persistence is the name of the game for Thursday and Friday as skies look to stay mostly sunny and highs look to remain in the upper 70s to near 80° in the warmest spots. Lows overnight under mostly clear skies fall back to around 60°.

Our forecast this weekend depends on how strong high pressure stays in the region. Models don’t quite agree quite yet, but it looks like we could see a couple of showers work back into the forecast by the weekend timeframe. Nothing looks to heavy right now, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs look to stay in the middle to upper 70s.

