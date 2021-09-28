Advertisement

Warm and dry week continues

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a gorgeous day on Monday, we’ve got another one in-progress now, and plenty more where that came from for the rest of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re keeping an eye on a few extra clouds working into the region this afternoon as a weak frontal boundary interacts with what little moisture we have. Not expecting any rain, but some extra clouds will be possible through the evening. We’ll also see southwesterly breezes settle down as we head through the evening hours. Those should begin to clear out through the overnight hours as we fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Same story, different day for Wednesday as more sunshine looks to be on tap. Temperatures may fall a couple degrees without the gusty southwest winds, but we’ll still be above average around 80°. Copy and paste for the nighttime forecast as well. Mostly clear, with a little bit of fog, and lows falling into the lower 60s.

Second Half of the Work Week

Persistence is the name of the game for Thursday and Friday as skies look to stay mostly sunny and highs look to remain in the upper 70s to near 80° in the warmest spots. Lows overnight under mostly clear skies fall back to around 60°.

Our forecast this weekend depends on how strong high pressure stays in the region. Models don’t quite agree quite yet, but it looks like we could see a couple of showers work back into the forecast by the weekend timeframe. Nothing looks to heavy right now, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs look to stay in the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear: COVID-19 numbers are going down across the board, work still to be done
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?
Kentucky State Police
KSP: One dead after Morgan County crash
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
More mild air on the way, changes possible later this week
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 27, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 27, 2021
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Excellent weather week on the way
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?