Advertisement

University of Virginia may raise tuition for 2022-2023 school year

University of Virginia
University of Virginia(WVIR)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/WYMT) - Officials with the University of Virginia are considering raising tuition as part of their six-year institutional plan.

According to the Cavalier Daily, in-state tuition would increase to $17,200 for the 2022-2023 academic year, which would be a 4.5% increase.

This comes after the UVA Board of Visitors voted to freeze tuition for the current school year.

No word on this would include UVA’s campus at Wise. At this point, the tuition page on their website still includes numbers from 2021-2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear: COVID-19 numbers are going down across the board, work still to be done
Kentucky State Police
KSP: One dead after Morgan County crash
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?

Latest News

Ollie's Corner
Ollie’s Corner pops up in Prestonsburg
East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)
Doctors hope for the future of pediatric cancer research
Many Kentucky renters could face eviction - 11:00 p.m.
Many Kentucky renters could face eviction - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Board of Education holds meeting to discuss replacing reading curriculum - 11:00...
Floyd County Board of Education holds meeting to discuss replacing reading curriculum - 11:00 p.m.