University of Virginia may raise tuition for 2022-2023 school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/WYMT) - Officials with the University of Virginia are considering raising tuition as part of their six-year institutional plan.

According to the Cavalier Daily, in-state tuition would increase to $17,200 for the 2022-2023 academic year, which would be a 4.5% increase.

This comes after the UVA Board of Visitors voted to freeze tuition for the current school year.

No word on this would include UVA’s campus at Wise. At this point, the tuition page on their website still includes numbers from 2021-2022.

