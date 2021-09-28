University of the Cumberlands works to supply necessities for local children through ‘Shoes 4 the soul’

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of the Cumberlands recently held its tenth annual Shoes 4 the Soul Program.

The program collects shoes, socks and other basic clothing and hygiene items for children in the region.

This year, Cumberlands’ staff and students collected and donated items for approximately 550 students in various elementary schools.

“Shoes 4 the Soul helps these children in a few different ways,” said Caitlyn Howell, director of Appalachian Ministries. “I think the biggest thing is the shoes. Shoes are a distinctive thing that builds confidence for the kids. We’re meeting some essential needs, but we’re also meeting psychological needs for these kids by providing a brand-new pair of shoes.”

