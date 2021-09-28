Advertisement

Understanding ‘long COVID’: Some patients still experience symptoms months later

By Enzo Domingo
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A year after getting COVID-19, Governor Ralph Northam said on Monday that he still can’t taste or smell anything; medical experts say this condition of lasting symptoms is sometimes called “long COVID.”

“A year later, I still can’t smell anything. I can’t taste anything,” said Northam, who was reportedly asymptomatic back in 2020.

These long-term effects, also called “long-haul COVID” and “chronic COVID,” are a condition on their own.

“It’s really an umbrella term used to describe a wide range of new, recurring, or persistent health issues people can experience four or more weeks after first being infected,” said Dr. Lisa Thanjan with the Virginia Department of Health.

She adds that the data shows the condition is more common among women, with a broad range of symptoms - some of which are the familiar COVID-19 symptoms, like fever or a cough. Other symptoms show in a different capacity, such as “brain fog or difficulty thinking, mood changes, sleep problems.”

People with long COVID can end up back in the hospital based on their specific symptoms, but since it is totally separate from acute infection, some symptoms may not be as severe.

“Most long COVID conditions can be diagnosed and managed by a primary care provider, but some individuals can benefit from an interdisciplinary team that can maximize their recovery,” said. Dr. Thanjan.

According to the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R), which tracks reported long COVID cases in the US, 12.6 million people have it, including 250,000 in the Commonwealth.

“Long COVID can be frustrating to deal with. Individuals with previous COVID-19 infection should also get vaccinated to prevent reinfection,” added Dr. Thanjan.

VDH has a full list of reported symptoms of long COVID, with information from the CDC, plus a link to the case tracker by AAPM&R.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space
Crash blocks road in Laurel County
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County parents still concerned about canceled curriculum

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: VDH/WJHL TV
Southwest Virginia county has one of highest COVID-19 spread rates in the United States
The United States Department of Education (USED) required standardized testing to be done by...
Kentucky State Report Card details how students performed during height of COVID pandemic
After the death of head football coach Jim Matney, the community came together at the Johnson...
Fields across the Commonwealth lit in remembrance of legendary Eastern Kentucky football coach
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Football stadiums across the state pay tribute to the late Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies - 11:00 p.m.