Advertisement

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear: COVID-19 numbers are going down across the board, work still to be done
Kentucky State Police
KSP: One dead after Morgan County crash
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Latest News

JDouglass Thomas was arrested on charges of criminal abuse and strangulation.
Richmond man arrested on abuse charges
Grace Health earns national award for cardiovascular health efforts
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency