Sheriff: Murder Investigation in Laurel County

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are conducting a murder investigation following the discovery of a body on Saturday morning.

Deputies say they were sent to conduct a welfare check on 62-year-old Bryan McCarty after he had missed a meeting with a business associate.

When deputies arrived at the home on Maple Grove Road they found McCarty dead. They say an autopsy found he had been shot multiple times.

Sheriff’s deputies say multiple leads are being followed and the investigation remains ongoing.

