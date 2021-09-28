Richmond man arrested on abuse charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Richmond man is accused of abusing a young child.

According to an arrest citation, JDouglass Thomas told officers he was watching his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter on Saturday while his girlfriend was out with her other child at the doctor’s office.

Thomas said he was in the other room while the two-year-old was jumping on her bed when she fell off and became unresponsive. The girl was taken to UK Hospital for treatment.

The citation says the hospital workers told officers the girl’s “extensive” injuries were the result of abuse and not accidental. Police say medical staff told officers the girl had a brain injury and multiple injuries consistent with possible sexual abuse.

JDouglass Thomas was arrested on charges of criminal abuse and strangulation.

The current condition of the child is not known.

