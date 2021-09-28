Advertisement

New map shows Kentucky’s favorite Halloween Candy

New data shows favorite Halloween candy by state.
New data shows favorite Halloween candy by state.(zippia.com)
By WBKO News Staff
Sep. 28, 2021
(WBKO) - Are you wondering what candy to buy this year for all the ghouls and goblins invading your neighborhood? Data gathered from Google Trends has been placed on a map to show each state’s sweet tooth choice.

According to Zippia, Kentucky’s favorite Halloween candy is the 100 Grand bar. The map shows that Kentucky’s choice of treat is in line with the majority of states that prefer chocolates, with the remaining ones preferring gummies, fruit-flavored candies and other non-chocolates.

Starburst, last year’s favorite sweet, was knocked off the top spot this year in favor of Kit Kats and Twix bars.

The results came from determining what candy was searched on Google a disproportionately high amount in each state.

To read more trivia about the report (and to avoid any potential tricks due to bad choice of treats), click here.

