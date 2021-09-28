More mild air on the way, changes possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few morning clouds should keep us a little cooler today, but we’ll still be several degrees above average for this time of the year.

Today and Tonight

We will start our Tuesday off with some clouds and those could linger for a little while before the sun takes back over this afternoon. Highs should top out around the 80-degree mark, depending on how long it takes them to clear. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies early and a few more clouds late. Lows should drop down to around 60 for most locations, with some of the sheltered valleys getting a touch cooler.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday will also start with a few clouds, but the skies should clear quicker. That will allow our highs to get a touch warmer, climbing into the low 80s. Skies will stay clear with some fog possible late. That will take us back down into the upper 50s, especially in those valleys overnight.

Thursday looks good too, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80. I think most of Friday looks nice too, but the deeper into the day we get, the more clouds I think we’ll see. I think we’ll stay dry for the festivals and for Friday night football, but the further into the night we get, I think the better the chances we’ll see at least a few stray showers.

Those shower chances, along with mainly cloudy skies, will likely stick around through the weekend too. Highs Friday will slide back into the upper 70s, stay close to that on Saturday and could slide back closer to the average high of 75 by Sunday. Stay tuned!

