Life prison sentence for NKY man convicted of ‘horrific’ underage rape charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A northern Kentucky man convicted of “horrific” underage rape charges will spend the rest of life in prison, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape sentenced Joshua Turner to life in prison on Monday.

He was convicted back in July of eight felony offenses including rape and sodomy of two children under 12 years old.

The jury recommended Turner serve eight consecutive life sentences.

Sanders had asked the judge to honor the jury’s recommendation.

Turner’s attorney wanted the judge to reduce the jury’s recommended sentence to 40 years in prison.

Judge Lape refused, noting Turner destroyed the innocence of two small children and damaged the lives of many more people who had to deal with the fallout from his crimes.

“It was the right thing to do,” Sanders said of the life sentence. “Joshua Turner gave those children a life sentence and now he gets one too!”

Sanders said Turner’s victims are now in counseling and his office would work to make sure they have access to every available resource to help them cope with their trauma.

Police arrested Turner, of Park Hills, in September 2020 after authorities say he filmed himself having sex with two minors under the age of 12.

Turner’s girlfriend suspected he had been cheating on her and inadvertently discovered the porn. She turned him in.

“Watching a child be molested on a video recording is as disturbing as watching someone get murdered on a video recording,” Sanders said last year.

The jurors had to watch those videos during the course of the trial, something the prosecutor says put many in tears.

Sanders said it was painful for him and his staff to watch as well.

One of the victim’s grandparents, who did not want to be identified, told FOX19 NOW in July they are ecstatic with the verdict.

“He got what he deserves,” the grandparent said, “and I hope he never sees the light of day again.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.