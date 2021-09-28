Advertisement

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jim Matney, the legendary, long-time head coach of the Johnson Central High School football team, has died, WYMT has confirmed.

When WYMT first heard about the death, Johnson Central High School officials requested we wait to post the story until they could notify students. We followed out of respect for the family and friends of Coach Jim Matney.

Matney had been struggling with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

He had been Johnson Central’s head coach since 2004 and won two state championships in 2016 and 2019. He compiled a 184-36 record at Johnson Central.

Before becoming head coach in Paintsville, he was also a coach at Sheldon Clark from 1984-2003.

