Kentucky lawmakers meet to discuss improvements in unemployment insurance system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As thousands of people try to get benefits and many report instances of fraud, Kentucky lawmakers met Tuesday to discuss how to improve the unemployment insurance system in the state.

State unemployment insurance officials say they’re trying to take “deep dives” to discover the core of problems plaguing the state’s system. Bids to replace it are due the middle of next month.

The system to upgrade unemployment claims will cost more than $47 million and state labor and workforce officials are on the second “bid” process to get the best system at the lowest cost to taxpayers.

Sone officials think it could be beneficial to improve the existing system instead of replacing it entirely.

“This appears to be a waste of taxpayer’s money,” said Representative Phillip Pratt (R-Georgetown) “I am extremely concerned about that.”

Labor and workforce officials say they’re working to both assess existing claims and cut down on thousands of fraudulent ones.

“We’ve had 58,000 people go on to that fraud link,” said Buddy Hoskinson from the Office of Unemployment Insurance. “We advised what to do if it’s ID fraud, what to do to protect themselves.”

State labor and unemployment officials were asked if someone who lost their job for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine would qualify for benefits. Officials said they couldn’t give a yes or no answer, only “it depends” and that claims would likely have to be investigated.

