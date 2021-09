LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 72nd edition of the Kentucky-Florida rivalry game is sold out in Lexington.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. Few tickets remain for the October 9 game against LSU.

Florida holds the all-time series 53-18, with the Cats’ last win in 2018 to break the over thirty-year losing streak.

