Grand Jury dismisses charges against UK Football players

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Six University of Kentucky Football players who have been away from the team since fall camp had burglary charges dismissed on Tuesday.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a Grand Jury dismissed RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Vito Tisdale, and Joel Williams on charges they received in August.

The Grand Jury also dismissed a wanton endangerment charge against Tisdale.

All of the players pleaded not guilty in the case.

The original incident stemmed from an altercation at a frat party near UK’s campus.

Conduct records obtained by the Herald-Leader showed that alcohol and racial slurs “played a significant role” in the escalation of the dispute.

