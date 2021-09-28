Grace Health earns national award for cardiovascular health efforts

(WYMT) - Grace Health recently received national recognition for efforts in cardiovascular health.

The organization was given the ‘Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol’ Gold Status award, along with achieving the ‘Target: BP’ Gold Plus status for the third year in a row.

“Grace Health is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients with the resources to manage risk factors and hopefully reduce or avoid heart attacks, stroke and other preventable heart concerns,” said CEO Michael Stanley. “Programs like the ones that address the real-world problems of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and uncontrolled type 2 diabetes are necessary to improve health today and avoid larger problems for many patients tomorrow.”

Grace Health has ten locations in Southeastern Kentucky.

For more information on the organization or to contact Grace Health, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.