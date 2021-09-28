Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 4,551 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday.

1,465 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,006 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 588 people remain in the ICU, with 395 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is now 10.40%.

The Governor also announced 56 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,635.

As of Tuesday, 116 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one county in the mountains. Whitley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 154 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

