Food City opening hiring floodgates, seeking 1500 candidates
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WJHL/WYMT) – As the company continues to grow, Food City is hoping to hire 1500 qualified candidates to staff new locations and programs.
CBS affiliate WJHL reports, a news release from Food City said experienced positions are available across multiple departments:
- Meat Cutting
- Cake Decorating
- Retail Management
- Warehouse/Distribution
- Drivers
Alongside skilled work, entry-level opportunities are available throughout the company.
Each Food City location will host its own in-person hiring events, and those interested in joining the company are encouraged to apply here.