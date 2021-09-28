Advertisement

Food City opening hiring floodgates, seeking 1500 candidates

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WJHL/WYMT) – As the company continues to grow, Food City is hoping to hire 1500 qualified candidates to staff new locations and programs.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports, a news release from Food City said experienced positions are available across multiple departments:

  • Meat Cutting
  • Cake Decorating
  • Retail Management
  • Warehouse/Distribution
  • Drivers

Alongside skilled work, entry-level opportunities are available throughout the company.

Each Food City location will host its own in-person hiring events, and those interested in joining the company are encouraged to apply here.

