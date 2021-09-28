Floyd County Board of Education holds meeting to discuss replacing reading curriculum

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Board of Education officials held a meeting Monday afternoon for parents to share concerns and ask questions.

The meeting follows a special called meeting on September 23 about the Wit & Wisdom reading curriculum in place in the district.

In a release last Monday, Superintendent Anna Shepherd discussed parent concerns over the curriculum.

“Our goal was to find and provide a rigorous reading curriculum that will help our students be better readers with material that is at appropriate reading difficulty levels,” said Superintendent Shepherd. “We still believe in the structure of this curriculum and much of the text will not be seen as inappropriate.”

“We will be moving ahead with the Wit & Wisdom curriculum and we will substitute any inappropriate texts,” Superintendent Shepherd said.

Complaints that the curriculum was not age appropriate for students began on September 16, mainly coming from Allen Elementary and Prestonsburg Elementary.

The board ultimately decided Monday night to end its use of the curriculum and go back to the one that was in place for the 2020-21 school year.

Shepherd said that she is excited to see parents so passionate, adding that the pandemic shifted the way teachers and parents work together. She also said that there is no concern about the transition in curriculum since the teachers taught it last year and students only began classes a few weeks ago.

District officials also say they hope to work with parents and site-based councils to find something more age appropriate in the future.

