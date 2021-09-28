Advertisement

EKY native commits to University of Kentucky baseball team after graduation

Photo Courtesy: Connor Fugate/Twitter
Photo Courtesy: Connor Fugate/Twitter(Connor Fugate)
By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A high school baseball player from Eastern Kentucky will head to Lexington after he graduates.

Paintsville junior Connor Fugate announced his decision on social media Monday.

The pitcher did not say in his post which position he hopes to play at UK, but that he plans to continue his “athletic and academic career” there.

