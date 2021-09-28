EKY native commits to University of Kentucky baseball team after graduation
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A high school baseball player from Eastern Kentucky will head to Lexington after he graduates.
Paintsville junior Connor Fugate announced his decision on social media Monday.
Blessed to announce that I’m committing to the University of Kentucky to further my athletic and academic career. To god,my parents, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me along the way within this journey, I am thankful for each and every one of you. #BBN🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Iz7TTUJuxU— Connor Fugate (@_connorfugate) September 27, 2021
The pitcher did not say in his post which position he hopes to play at UK, but that he plans to continue his “athletic and academic career” there.
