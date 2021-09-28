Advertisement

Decorative ceiling falls at bank in downtown Jackson

Part of a decorative ceiling collapsed at the Citizens Bank in Jackson Tuesday morning.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews in Breathitt County responded to a call of a partially collapsed building in downtown Jackson Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived, they discovered that a building had not collapsed, but rather a decorative ceiling had fallen from the back portion of the Citizens Bank on Main Street.

Emergency crews reported no injuries and they found no structural hazards with the building itself.

