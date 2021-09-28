Advertisement

DEA seizes more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills this year; More than last two years combined

(AP)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Association (DEA) has seen a steep increase in counterfeit pills being seized this year.

The pills, which are laced with fentanyl and meth, have almost no physical difference from regular pills.

Drugs prescribed by a doctor that have been distributed from a pharmacy do not fall under the same category as the counterfeit pills. The fake pills being seized have been manufactured outside of a pharmaceutical setting.

The DEA reports a 430% increase in seized counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl since 2019.

