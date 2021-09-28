Crash blocks road in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story right now out of Laurel County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Manchester posted on Facebook KY 638, also known as McWhorter Road, is shut down due to a crash.

We do not know how many cars are involved or if anyone was injured. The crash is near the 5.5-mile marker across from the McWhorter Fire Department just outside London. Officials tell us the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene.

We are told all lanes are blocked and crews do not know how long it will stay that way.

