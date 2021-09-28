Advertisement

Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

That order was issued Monday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said he opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

Roof’s lawyers have argued he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial.

