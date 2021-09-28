Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the Johnson Central community mourns the loss of their head football coach, the rest of the Eastern Kentucky area mourns the loss of a legend.

Jim Matney was a coach in the greater Appalachian area for many years, 17 of which he spent at Johnson Central. He was a fierce advocate for all-mountain athletes.

Matney died Tuesday after struggling with COVID-19 for multiple weeks.

He won two state championships at Central in 2016 and 2019.

Johnson Central head coach Matney was not one to shy away from his Eastern Kentucky roots. Matney won his first region title at Sheldon Clark before many of the payers he coaches were ever born. His 17 year legacy with the Golden Eagles reached across rivalries.

”Coach Matney was a, you know he championed Eastern Kentucky and was proud of where he was from and wanted other people to show that pride so that’s something that we need to remember,” said Chris McNamee, Pikeville Football Head Coach. “We live in a special place and he reminded us of that,” McNamee said.

Mcnamee added that he and his entire team are keeping the Johnson Central Community in their prayers.

Corbin head coach, Tom Greer said his relationship with Matney went back 25 years. He believes the area has lost both an icon and a wonderful man.

”Jim was a good friend,” he said. “I hurt for his family, for Deb and the boys. Jim was a great football coach, everybody knows that. One of the best football coaches in the state of Kentucky. But I know this, that he loved his boys, he loved Deb, he loved that community.”

Greer says both he and the Corbin Football program will continue to support Matney’s family as he continues to grieve for his friend.

Bell County Head Coach Dudley Hilton expressed what it meant to lose such an iconic mountain mentor, ”it was a feeling in your stomach that was just hard to describe because we’ve lost not only a heck of a football coach but a heck of a guy,” said Hilton. “Eastern and southeastern and the whole state of Kentucky today and it sure is a sad day in my life today because coach Matney and I go way back,” Hilton said.

Matley led the Golden Eagles since 2004, bringing home two state championships. Matley won one in 2016 and another in 2019. Matley led Johnson Central to 3 Clas 4A runner-up titles (2015, 2017, and 2018).

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.