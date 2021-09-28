Advertisement

Central Ky. Ford dealerships react to battery plant announcement

Central Kentucky Ford dealerships said the newly-announced Ford battery plant is going to be a...
Central Kentucky Ford dealerships said the newly-announced Ford battery plant is going to be a big boost for them.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Central Kentucky Ford dealerships said the newly-announced Ford battery plant is going to be a big boost for them.

It’s going to be several years before any dealerships in Kentucky can sell those vehicles powered by batteries made in the Commonwealth. The people responsible for selling those cars tell us the demand is already there.

Global supply issues, and a microchip shortage, have led to a demand for vehicles that can’t be filled. The general manager of Gates Ford in Richmond said that includes Ford’s newest electric truck.

“Our dealership, even before the vehicles technically are available to order, we’ve taken 30 reservations for the F-150 lightning,” Chase Thompson said.

The new F-150 lightning will be built in Tennessee, but some of the batteries powering it will be built in Kentucky. For local dealerships, it’s an easy sell.

“The vehicles that we sell currently electric are less than 3%. But that is going to change dramatically in the years to come. By 2030 Ford estimates that over 40% of its products will be electric,” said Bob Kain with Jack Kain Ford.

Not only is the demand for electric vehicles expected to continue to rise, but they’ll also be selling a vehicle powered by Kentucky-made batteries.

“Without a doubt it’s going to help us sell these products because it’s a Kentucky product,” Kain said. “Just like the people in Georgetown, in central Kentucky are so proud of their Toyotas, it’s going to be the same thing for the Ford product.”

He anticipates by 2025 30% of their sales will come from electric vehicles, powered by batteries built in the commonwealth.

Managers at Paul Miller Ford in Lexington told us over the next five years, they plan to add an additional 26 charging stations for electric vehicles.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear: COVID-19 numbers are going down across the board, work still to be done
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Kentucky State Police
KSP: One dead after Morgan County crash

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - Student Achiever
ARH Student Achiever Taylor Elaine Mays
Car seat safety: the do’s and don’ts of child safety seats and booster seats
Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness - 6:00 p.m.
Part of a decorative ceiling collapsed at the Citizens Bank in Jackson Tuesday morning.
Decorative ceiling falls at bank in downtown Jackson