Car seat safety: the do’s and don’ts of child safety seats and booster seats

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Caring for an infant or small child is intimidating, but there is no excuse for incorrectly installing a car seat or skipping out on strapping your child in their car seat correctly.

“Weekly, we get calls of people calling in saying, ‘hey, I just rode by a vehicle and they’ve got children all over the backseat and they’re not in their child safety seat,” said James East, Deputy Chief at the Hazard Police Department.

Anywhere from 72% to 84% of child restraints show some sort of misuse. Installing a car seat in the wrong direction, not strapping a child or infant in tight enough or even using the wrong car seat for the child’s height can have devastating consequences.

“They have to be in a child safety seat up until the time they are 40 inches tall,” said East. “Anything over 40 inches tall, up to 57 inches tall, you have to put a child in a booster seat, or under the age of 8 years old.”

When buying or installing a car seat, remember to:

Make sure the car seat is the correct size for your child’s height and weight

Know the difference between rear facing and front facing car seats

Do not put your child in a front facing car seat until they are at the recommended height for that model

Refer to the manual that came with the car seat to ensure you’re installing it properly

When buckling your infant or child in their safety seat or booster seat:

Make sure the chest piece isn’t too loose with the “one inch rule.” By placing your finger under the chest piece but against your child’s chest, you can gauge the amount of space between their chest and the chest piece. If there’s more than an inch of space, the chest piece needs to be tighter.

Do not place the chest piece too high or too low on your infant or small child

No matter the distance, it is important to buckle your child in their car seat.

“A lot of times when we put children in a car seat, we often say ‘well I’m just going up the road, I’m just going to mamaw’s, or I’m just going to a neighbor’s,’ but you will find that most of your accidents happen close [to] home,” said Emma Davidson, Childcare Health Consultant at the Kentucky River District Health Department.

Davidson added that another thing parents often miss is their child’s car seat or booster seat expiration date.

“A lot of times people think, ‘oh, I’ll save this car seat for someone else and use it a couple years later,’ but a car seat expires,” she said. “So, if you buy a new car seat and maybe in five years, it may expire. So, once it expires, it is recommended it is not used by anybody.”

If you feel unsure as whether your child’s car safety seat or booster seat is installed properly, James East recommended calling Kentucky State Police to be connected with a certified child safety seat installer.

The Kentucky River District Health Department also offers virtual car seat checks. For more information on how to schedule a virtual appointment with a Childcare Health Consultant, visit the Kentucky River District Health Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.