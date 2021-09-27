WATCH: 2020 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship presentation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the in-person scholarship presentation at the 2020 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, we are now honoring our scholarship winners.

99 Eastern Kentucky seniors from the 2020 graduating class were awarded scholarships. The tournament itself was postponed from December 2020 until February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the entire special above.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.