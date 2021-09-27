Advertisement

UK Athletics announces Big Blue Madness tickets, COVID-19 policies

(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tickets for Big Blue Madness will be distributed for free exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will take place Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.

All fans require a ticket for Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets.

While continuing to monitor the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness.

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena. Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Rupp Arena, but face coverings – covering the nose and mouth – are required for all fans as they watch the game from their assigned seat and enter, exit and move around Rupp Arena. Children 2 and younger will not be required to wear a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend games in person for the sake of their health and the health of others.

SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Latest News

Stoops addresses the media pre-Florida
Mark Stoops previews Florida in weekly news conference
Two Kentucky Volleyball players receive weekly conference honors
LSU quarterback Marcus Randall loads up before heaving a 74-yard game-winning touchdown pass to...
LSU vs Kentucky game time announced
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam looks to stop Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson during the first...
Kickoff time announced for Kentucky-Florida