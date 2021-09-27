UK Athletics announces Big Blue Madness tickets, COVID-19 policies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tickets for Big Blue Madness will be distributed for free exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will take place Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.

All fans require a ticket for Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets.

While continuing to monitor the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness.

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena. Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Rupp Arena, but face coverings – covering the nose and mouth – are required for all fans as they watch the game from their assigned seat and enter, exit and move around Rupp Arena. Children 2 and younger will not be required to wear a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend games in person for the sake of their health and the health of others.

SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.