Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit during a traffic stop in the Prichard area, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.(wsaz)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two women are behind bars after deputies say they had felony drug warrants.

Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit during a traffic stop in the Prichard area, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Bowen was wanted for conspiracy to distribute five to 50 grams of Methamphetamine, she was additionally charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance.

Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, was wanted for Felony possession of methamphetamine and faces a new charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.

Additional methamphetamine was seized during the stop.

