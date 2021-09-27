Advertisement

Two Kentucky Volleyball players receive weekly conference honors

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the Wildcats’ first win of conference play, Emma Grome and Eleanor Beavin won their first-career Southeastern Conference weekly awards on Monday afternoon.

Grome was named the SEC Co-Setter of the Week and Beavin was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Grome, a freshman from Loveland, Ohio, had 41 assists in her first SEC match and helped UK record a .306 hitting percentage in Friday’s win over Missouri. Grome averaged 13.6 assists per set in the match and also had four digs in the SEC opener.

Beavin, a libero from Louisville, Ky., tied her career-high with 17 digs in Kentucky’s SEC opener vs. Missouri to average 5.67 digs per set this week. Beavin also added three assists in the three-set match. She now has five straight matches of 10+ digs.

Kentucky travels to Mississippi on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. ET matchup against the 12-0 Rebels. The match will be shown live on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

