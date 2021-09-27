Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the Top 5 Plays from Week 6 of high school football.

No. 5 - Letcher Central’s Carson Adams 31yd touchdown pass to Wyatt Ison.

No. 4 - Rockcastle’s Cameron Wright faking his opponent for first down.

No. 3 - Belfry’s Isaac Dixon 38yd touchdown play.

No. 2 - Pike Central’s Tayvian Boykins spin move touchdown.

No. 3 - Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen to Jayden Rainwater for a last-second game-winning touchdown.

