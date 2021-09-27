Tipsy Cow cornhole tournament raises funds for family of Fayette Co. student who died of COVID

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday afternoon, the Tipsy Cow Bar in Georgetown hosted a cornhole tournament to support the family of 15-year-old Christopher “CJ” Gordon, Jr. CJ died Thursday morning after a battle with COVID-19.

It’s a game that, to many, is little more than a pastime. But for Robb Lang and the members of Corntucky Cornhole, it means family.

“It starts as a game and ends as a family,” said Lang.

Today at the Tipsy Cow, CJ Gordon joined that family. The group put together a tournament to raise funds for CJ’s family. CJ’s father Red plays with the team, so Lang says the decision was easy.

“We know, at this point, that their hearts are really really heavy, and we know that we’re doing what we can do to be there,” Lang said.

CJ is the first Fayette County Public Schools student to die from COVID-19. The 15-year-old was a sophomore at The Learning Center.

In a statement, superintendent Demetrus Liggins said CJ was a “kind, thoughtful young man with a bright future ahead.”

Organizer Chris Tuttle said CJ’s death is something you would never dream could happen. So, he’s pleased to see the turnout for some good fun in support of a good cause.

“It just shows that there’s good people out there,” said Tuttle. “It shows that us as a cornhole community, Corntucky Cornhole, we all come together when a family member is in need.”

100 percent of the proceeds from a raffle and silent auction will go to the family, as well as 40 percent of the tournament pool.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and anything else they may need.

