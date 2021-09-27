Advertisement

Tipsy Cow cornhole tournament raises funds for family of Fayette Co. student who died of COVID

Pictures of Christopher "CJ" Gordon, Jr. and his family filled the Tipsy Cow Bar during a...
Pictures of Christopher "CJ" Gordon, Jr. and his family filled the Tipsy Cow Bar during a cornhole tournament fundraiser on Sunday, September 26, 2021.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday afternoon, the Tipsy Cow Bar in Georgetown hosted a cornhole tournament to support the family of 15-year-old Christopher “CJ” Gordon, Jr. CJ died Thursday morning after a battle with COVID-19.

It’s a game that, to many, is little more than a pastime. But for Robb Lang and the members of Corntucky Cornhole, it means family.

“It starts as a game and ends as a family,” said Lang.

Today at the Tipsy Cow, CJ Gordon joined that family. The group put together a tournament to raise funds for CJ’s family. CJ’s father Red plays with the team, so Lang says the decision was easy.

“We know, at this point, that their hearts are really really heavy, and we know that we’re doing what we can do to be there,” Lang said.

CJ is the first Fayette County Public Schools student to die from COVID-19. The 15-year-old was a sophomore at The Learning Center.

In a statement, superintendent Demetrus Liggins said CJ was a “kind, thoughtful young man with a bright future ahead.”

Organizer Chris Tuttle said CJ’s death is something you would never dream could happen. So, he’s pleased to see the turnout for some good fun in support of a good cause.

“It just shows that there’s good people out there,” said Tuttle. “It shows that us as a cornhole community, Corntucky Cornhole, we all come together when a family member is in need.”

100 percent of the proceeds from a raffle and silent auction will go to the family, as well as 40 percent of the tournament pool.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and anything else they may need.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no more yellow counties
Knott County campground open for 2021 season
Knott County leaders hoping to expand Mine Made Adventure Park

Latest News

Changes made to Main Street in Hazard
Changes made to Main Street in Hazard
Family members, veterans and those in the community were invited to say the name of a fallen...
Gold Star Families make sure loved ones are never forgotten in Frankfort ceremony
Miss Kentucky visits Breathitt Co. Farmer's Market
Miss Kentucky 2021 visits Breathitt County Famer’s Market to continue her quest in promoting KY. Agriculture
Hundreds flock to Huber's Orchard and Winery to take in some of Southern Indiana's agritourism.
Fall staple Huber’s Orchard and Winery shows business is booming for outdoor activities