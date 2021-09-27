Save the Children joins with Volunteers of America to celebrate opening of children’s library
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Mothers and children in the Freedom House program will soon be able to enjoy a library inside the center.
On Monday, Save the Children officials plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new children’s mini library in the Freedom House center in Manchester.
“We hope this will create a love of books for children and a special place for children to read,” said officials in a news release.
The ceremony will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Freedom House in Manchester.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.