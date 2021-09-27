Recruiters: Southwest Virginia man becomes one of the first in the region to join U.S. Space Force

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – Recruiters say one Southwest Virginia man is the one of first in our region to join the United States Space Force.

Donavon Boardwine, 20, is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School. He said he's always loved tech, and he's excited to be a part of something so new.

“I’m very nervous about it, but I’m excited,” Boardwine said. “My dad was the first one to go into the Air Force for my family, and I wanted to carry that legacy, but I figured going into something new and it still being a part of the military will still carry that.”

The first time Boardwine heard about the Space Force was in a work of fiction.

“Whenever I saw Steve Carrell’s face on Netflix about the Space Force show, that’s the only time,” Boardwine said. “I think it was like a week later, I went to the recruiter and was talking about it. That’s the first time I ever heard about it.”

But quickly, the newest branch of the armed forces became a reality for him.

Mikayla Boardwine, Donavon’s wife, said she wants this experience to leave an impression on their daughter, so she knows what she can accomplish and do.

“We really can’t express just how proud and how excited we are for him,” Mikayla Boardwine said. “Have that opportunity to be able to become whatever she wants, whether it be an astronaut, or a marine biologist, or a doctor, whatever she wants to do.”

Donavon Boardwine said he’s hoping to work in tech, monitoring satellites and drones. He’s not sure exactly what his job will entail, that’s half the fun.

“I don’t believe in aliens,” Boardwine said. “But, I would have to say it would be pretty cool if there were some out there, that’d be awesome.”

Boardwine said he expects to embark on his new adventure sometime around December.