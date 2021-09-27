Advertisement

Police investigating reports of man impersonating officers in NKY

The man has gone to several homes claiming he was an officer.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating reports of a man impersonating officers in Glencoe.

The man allegedly has gone to several homes saying he is there to serve an arrest warrant, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management’s Facebook post.

The police impersonator is wearing plain clothes when doing this, the post reads.

The man is not with law enforcement and the police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call dispatch at 859-567-7020.

Posted by Gallatin County Emergency Management-Kentucky on Saturday, September 25, 2021

