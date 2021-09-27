Ollie’s Corner pops up in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -Ollie’s Corner is now open in downtown Prestonsburg.

The shop, named after owner Kimberly Ousley’s four-year-old son, started as an antiques booth in Treasures on Main in Paintsville and has blossomed into a brick and mortar of its own.

“We finally were able to branch out on our own,” said Ousley. “And it’s just really exciting, being able to have my kids with me and still run the shop. It’s been such a blessing.”

With antique and vintage items, a children’s consignment shop, and local farmers’ market-type items, Ousley said the space has a little something for everyone.

She said it is all about being a part of her community, so she also opened a donation drop-off point for items to be taken to the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

“We’re gonna be involved in the community,” she said. “We’re hoping to give back to the community as much as the community gives back to us.”

Ollie will also be accepting cash donations in his piggy bank to help give to animals in need.

The store is open in its Northlake Drive location from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m until 2:30 p.m. Consignment appointments are also available outside of those hours.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.