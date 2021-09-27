Advertisement

Ollie’s Corner pops up in Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton joins the Ousley family as they celebrate the grand opening of...
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton joins the Ousley family as they celebrate the grand opening of Ollie’s Corner. (Kimberly Ousley)(Kimberly Ousley)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -Ollie’s Corner is now open in downtown Prestonsburg.

The shop, named after owner Kimberly Ousley’s four-year-old son, started as an antiques booth in Treasures on Main in Paintsville and has blossomed into a brick and mortar of its own.

“We finally were able to branch out on our own,” said Ousley. “And it’s just really exciting, being able to have my kids with me and still run the shop. It’s been such a blessing.”

With antique and vintage items, a children’s consignment shop, and local farmers’ market-type items, Ousley said the space has a little something for everyone.

She said it is all about being a part of her community, so she also opened a donation drop-off point for items to be taken to the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

“We’re gonna be involved in the community,” she said. “We’re hoping to give back to the community as much as the community gives back to us.”

Ollie will also be accepting cash donations in his piggy bank to help give to animals in need.

The store is open in its Northlake Drive location from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m until 2:30 p.m. Consignment appointments are also available outside of those hours.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Latest News

Broadband at 5:30pm
Broadband at 5:30pm
TXDOT urges motorists when they see road work signs to slow down and obey crew instructions....
KYTC District 10 wins excellence award for repair project
Save the Children and Volunteers of America celebrate opening of children’s library - 4:30 p.m.
Save the Children and Volunteers of America celebrate opening of children’s library - 4:30 p.m.
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health