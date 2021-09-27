Nursing shortage was a problem before the pandemic; now it is harder to manage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even before the pandemic started, nursing shortages were not unheard of.

Nursing was a popular profession before COVID-19 became a problem, so even though there was a shortage, enough new people were coming in to manage shortages.

Now, burnout from 16 months of a pandemic and better opportunities outside of local hospitals are highlighting the shortage.

College officials and administrators are working to get rid of financial barriers to entering the profession at a local level, however, certain programs are still drawing people away from hospitals.

Traveling nurse jobs and more rewarding locations are able to pay more for the same work, so nurses are going there, leaving smaller hospitals to feel the shortages even more.

