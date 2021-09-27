Advertisement

Mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding new baby

By Michael Seiden
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSB) – A mother in the Atlanta area never got the chance to hold her newborn baby. She died from COVID-19 two weeks after giving birth.

Her mother says 27-year-old Marrisha Jenkins would still be alive if she had been vaccinated.

“She was just loving. You know, you just, you felt happy every single time you got around her,” Myles Jenkins said of his wife.

Jenkins was just one month shy of her due date when doctors diagnosed her with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Three days later, on Sept. 7, she and her husband welcomed their first child into this world. Jalen was born premature but healthy.

Unfortunately, Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of joy.

Her mother, Helena Kindred, said her daughter had been told her lungs were clear and sent home. She said Marrisha Jenkins had experienced some issues but didn’t expect what happened.

After spending two weeks recovering at home, Marrisha Jenkins was cleared to see Jalen. But as she and her husband were preparing to head to the hospital, Marrisha Jenkins suddenly stopped breathing.

“Myles was doing CPR before they got there. She coded in the ambulance. And when they got her to the hospital, she coded again. And at that time with no oxygen to the brain, it caused severe brain damage,” Kindred said.

The Jenkins family prayed for a medical miracle, but after speaking with her doctors they knew it was too late.

Family members said their goodbyes to the mother of three Thursday before removing her from life support.

“If we had been vaccinated, I truly believe she would not have died,” Kindred said.

Marrisha Jenkins was also the mother to a 5-year-old and 6-year-old.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Latest News

Nursing shortages in small hospitals
Nursing shortage was a problem before the pandemic; now it is harder to manage
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
Jury reaches verdict in R. Kelly sex misconduct case
French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted with an egg in Lyon.
Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden: 'Please get the shots'
Kentucky State Police
KSP: One dead after Morgan County crash