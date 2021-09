HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The federal moratorium on evictions ends Sunday, October 3, meaning some renters could be at risk of eviction.

According to Emily Lamb, Public Relations Specialist at QuoteWizard by LendingTree, 40% of Kentuckians could face lose housing by the end of the year.

You can view the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.