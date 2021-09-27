Luke Fortner Earns Second SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time just this season, a University of Kentucky offensive lineman has received a player of the week award.

Senior center Luke Fortner earned the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday.

The award follows Fortner’s performance in the Cats’ 16-10 win over South Carolina.

Fortner’s efforts helped Kentucky get 230 rushing yards against South Carolina.

