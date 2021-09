LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky will host the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. in Lexington, broadcast on the SEC Network on Oct. 9.

This will be the Cats’ third conference night kick of the season and second in a row following Oct. 2nd’s game against Florida.

LSU holds the all-time series 40-16, with the Cats’ last win in 2007 over then No. 1 Tigers.

