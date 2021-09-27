Advertisement

Louder Than Life lives up to its name, ‘very loud’ for some

By David Mattingly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louder Than Life fans came to rock by the thousands as the festival resumed in Louisville after a COVID-induced cancellation in 2020.

The four-day event concluded Sunday night with performances by bands Judas Priest and Metallica.

Fans turned out in large numbers in spite of surging case numbers of the Delta variant.

All attendees were required to be vaccinated or recently tested for the virus.

“They were huge,” Zack Davis, Vice President of Destination Services for Louisville Tourism, said. “They were rocking all weekend. We expected to have about 75 percent hotel occupancy for the weekend, which would have exceeded some of our weekends for 2019.”

Some fans leaving Monday morning appeared sleep deprived but happy with the festival and their Louisville experience.

”Bourbon obviously is my new friend,” Chicago resident Ryan Winford said. “Southern cooking makes me happy. And the people have been completely showing hospitality across the board.”

”The show was excellent,” said John Brunkhorst, of St. Louis. “Louisville’s a fun town. My first time being here so the city’s great.”

Audubon Park Police Chief Mike Minniear said he received complaints about the volume of Louder Than Life. He said residents could clearly hear the words of songs as headliner Metallica ended the festival Sunday night.

“The music was loud, very loud,“ Minniear said.

See photos from the festival below:

