Larue Co. man arrested on murder charges

Information leads KSP to buried body at a home
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT
Hodgenville, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police charge a Larue Co. man with murder after information received leads them to a body buried on a property near the Buffalo community of Larue County.

Police say an extensive investigation led them to at a home near the 500 block of Corinth Road. Detectives found the remains of an unidentified person buried underneath a large pile of debris in the backyard of the home on September 24.

David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, is charged with murder. He was taken to the Larue County Detention Center.

Puyear could be facing more charges as the investigation continues.

The remains were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for positive identification and examination.

