KYTC District 10 wins excellence award for repair project

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10′s design team won a statewide excellence award for a repair project performed earlier this year.

The William S. Gulick In-house Project Excellence Award for the district comes after the repair of the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in July.

“Given the emergency nature of this project, winning this award was very rewarding,” said Corbett Caudill, chief district engineer. “The Mountain Parkway is the main route from eastern Kentucky to the central part of the state, and the road’s closure was a major inconvenience for many travelers. Our team worked very hard to get this vital transportation artery open as quickly and safely as possible.”

