Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases are not going up; officials warn this is no time to let down your guard

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Local and state officials are saying COVID-19 numbers remain steady, however some officials say not to count on a plateau.

Across region 10, which includes the Somerset area, the inpatient numbers were at 65% capacity in early September. Last Friday it was down to 55 percent.

ICUs in the area were 100% full on September first. Last week, the ICU capacity was down to 98%.

Area health department officials say numbers are starting to level off, with about 300 to 325 new positive cases being reported consistently over the past few weeks. But they say it’s no time to say we are out of the woods yet.

“There’s been a lot of young people that have been sick,” said Tracy Aaron of the Cumberland District Health Department. “And in the hospital. That have COVID pneumonia.”

The director of the local EMS service said it is common for ambulances to have to wait in this parking lot for long periods of time, for a hospital bed to free up. Hospital officials said they do have the national guard helping with some non clinical needs.

