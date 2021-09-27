Advertisement

Katina Powell arrested again in Louisville after failing to appear in Southern Indiana court

A new set of charges for Katina Powell was filed in Louisville for allegedly violating her...
A new set of charges for Katina Powell was filed in Louisville for allegedly violating her probation, fleeing police, as well as having drug paraphernalia.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Katina Powell, the woman once at the center of a UofL Basketball sex scandal and the author of “Breaking Cardinal Rules,” was arrested Monday in Louisville for allegedly breaking the law again.

When Powell failed to appear in court in Clark County, Indiana for her part in a police chase that started after she allegedly stole from two stores in February 2020, she was caught in Louisville.

Powell is accused of stealing from a Clark County Kohl’s and Rural King and was arrested by Jeffersonville Police Department officers after leading them on a chase. The pursuit ended at 10th and Meigs streets after police used stop sticks to flatten the tires of their car.

A new set of charges for Powell was filed in Louisville for allegedly violating her probation and fleeing police, as well as having drug paraphernalia.

Powell told a judge that she could not afford an attorney and agreed to be extradited to Clark County.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Morgan Elise Mays - September 27, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Morgan Elise Mays
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
Fraudulent claims within Kentucky's unemployment system are up, according to numbers obtained...
Kentucky unemployment fraud up despite fewer claims filed