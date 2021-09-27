Advertisement

How to prevent dryer fires: Signs to look for and what to do

(Richmond Fire Department)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just cleaning the lint trap on a dryer is not enough to prevent a fire.

According to William Grigsby, Owner and Technician at Grigsby’s In Home Appliance Repair, there is more to preventing a dryer mishap than meets the eye.

Along with the lint trap, dust and lint needs to be cleaned from inside the dryer. If you are unsure about how to clean it yourself, you can contact a professional or find a tutorial online.

Vent ducts, usually found outside the home, also need to be cleaned periodically.

Depending on frequency of use, the time between cleaning these items can vary. If you are doing more than two or three loads a week, you might want to check it once a year. If you are not using your dryer that frequently, once every two years should suffice.

Here are some signs to look for when determining if you need to clean your dryer or duct:

  • If you smell something burning while drying a load
  • If your clothes aren’t drying fully during a full drying cycle
  • If your electric bill is climbing unexpectedly, your dryer might be using more energy to dry things

