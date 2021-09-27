Gov. Andy Beshear: COVID-19 numbers are going down across the board, work still to be done

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 update on Monday.

The Governor announced all across the board, numbers have gone down, but that this does not mean to let up on precautions.

He said, though they are going down, they are still too high.

“[It is a] good sign the numbers are going down,” said Beshear. “We do need to go down a lot faster, though.”

The state remains at 60% of all Kentuckians having received a vaccination. The 65-years-old and up age group has passed 92% vaccinated.

Beshear also announced that monoclonal antibody subcutaneous injection teams will be coming to Kentucky over the next few weeks. In total, four hospitals and several primary care centers will get a team of two to four people to assist with administering injections.

You can watch the livestream below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.