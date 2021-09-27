Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we approach October and the peak viewing season for the changing of the leaves in 2021, many of you have asked us when is the best time to pull out your cameras or send up your drones.

According to a new map just released from SmokyMountains.com, the time for our region could be here in the coming weeks.

Using the interactive map in our Max weather computer system, it appears the prime viewing time for the color change is between the first few days of October and the middle of the month, depending on where you live in our region. If you live closer to the Kentucky/Virginia/West Virginia/Tennessee mountains, the first couple of weeks are your best bet.

The further west you are, the closer to the end of the month of October might be your time to shine.

Check out the video above to see the best dates on our map.

