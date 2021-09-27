Excellent weather week on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend only temporarily marred by a few afternoon showers on Saturday, we’re going to continue to see tranquil conditions dominate the mountains throughout the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure remains in control tonight as mostly clear skies turn partly cloudy. We’ll see some patchy fog again develop overnight as lows fall back into the low to middle 50s.

A few clouds may try to move back into the region as a weak system tries to move our way for Tuesday and Wednesday. We don’t have a whole lot of moisture around, though, so we’re not expecting much more than an isolated sprinkle if anything. Southwesterly winds, however, will help to boost our highs back into the lower 80s. The good news is that it will be rather comfortable with dew points in the comfortable range.

Overnight, clouds try to clear out a bit. And anywhere they do, we could see some fog develop. Otherwise, we stay dry with lows back into the middle 50s.

Through the Work Week

High pressure continues to be the dominant weather force throughout the region for the remainder of the work week. The high will slowly work it’s way to the east, allowing winds out of the southwest to continue to bring warmer air in from the south and the Gulf of Mexico. In short, this essentially means we’ll stay dry and slightly above average. Under mostly sunny skies, we look to stay in the lower to middle 80s during the day with middle to upper 50s at nighttime basically every day from Wednesday through Friday. Not a bad compromise between summer and fall, if you ask me.

Things could begin to change as soon as the weekend, though the models are still pretty wishy-washy. For now, it looks like Saturday will be on the drier side while a couple of showers could try to move in for Sunday. Our prevailing pattern continues with highs in the lower 80s with lows in the middle 50s.

